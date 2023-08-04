One of my favorite things to do in the morning is to take my dog for a walk and to sit on my balcony and read. You may think I'm crazy for being outdoors by choice with this heat wave, but the heat doesn't pick up until after noon, meaning the mornings are pretty chill. This allows me to wear one of my favorite year-round pieces, Good American's Easy Denim Shirt, and I'm not the only one reaching for the wardrobe staple.

Reese Witherspoon was recently seen shopping around Los Angeles wearing my go-to summer sandal, Birkenstocks, a straw hat, green shorts, and a cuffed, light-wash denim button-up shirt. As seen on Witherspoon, the chambray top is an easy-to-style closet staple. It's versatile, great for layering, and can be worn during peak summer heat. That's why I won't stop telling people about all the ways I style my Good American's Easy Denim Shirt.

Good American Easy Denim Shirt

Nordstrom

The oversized denim button-up shirt comes in sizes S through XL and is available in a light blue wash. The shirt is a lightweight cotton blend with a bit of stretch, making it great for keeping you cool in warmer weather. It has two functional patch-flap pockets that can fit a phone, keys, or wallet. There's a button front closure and functional buttons on the sleeve that can be undone and rolled up. The body has a relaxed fit and falls at the mid-thigh.

I live in my Good American denim shirt. This is a piece I’m planning to have for a long time, and if it holds up even pass it down to my daughter someday (that's how much I love it). I don't have to worry about growing out of it because it already has an oversized fit, and with each wash, it just keeps getting better. The fabric is super soft and lightweight, making it great for all year-round wear, and it's so easy to dress up or down.

When buttoned up, it can be worn as a mini dress with a pair of wedges or heels. I often throw it in my beach bag and wear it as a cover-up at the pool or beach, or, like Witherspoon, I pair it with denim shorts and wear it as a short Canadian tuxedo. You can also wear it open and layer it over a tank and skirt or style it preppy and wear it over your shoulders like a shawl. The number of ways you can style this closet essential is infinite, hence the reason it's probably one of my most worn items.

Shop more classic denim button-downs like Good American Easy Denim Shirt for a fraction of the price below.

Gap Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirt

Amazon

Levi's Ultimate Western Shirt