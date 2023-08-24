Reese Witherspoon and I Both Repeat-Wear This $375 Bag, but I’m Still Buying This Similar $18 Version

It makes for the perfect fall accessory.

Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. 
Published on August 24, 2023

I love celebrity style, but I can’t always relate to the extravagant and loud fashion choices of, let’s say, Julia Fox. But then, there are some stars who look like they’ve ransacked my closet. Case in point? Reese Witherspoon. Not only does she wear chic, polished pieces like myself, but we even own the same exact accessory — and you can shop it right here and now. 

Witherspoon stepped out in New York City earlier this week carrying a little brown purse that looked very familiar, and not just because I own the same one. It all clicked when I realized the actress carried the same bag back in April, except this time, she paired it with a striped button-down shirt. 

Clare V. Midi Sac

Clare V. Midi Sac Tan Rattan

Clare V.

The purse in question is none other than Clare V.’s Midi Sac. The best-selling piece features a structured rectangular design created to hold everything you need and more, including your keys, wallet, sunglasses, hand sanitizer, and lip balm. In other words, it’s your ideal day-to-night closet essential that’s made up of leather hand woven into an ageless rattan design. 

But if spending $375 is a bit out of budget, don’t worry. What makes Witherspoon’s bag so great is its unique woven design and spacious interior. That’s why this $18 Herald lookalike and $27 YP envelope purse are just as great. Complete with roomy main compartments, warm tan colors, and intricate weaves, you’ll be able to effortlessly recreate the actress’ style.  

Herald Woven Camera Crossbody Bag

Amazon Herald Small Woven Camera Crossbody Bag

Amazon

YP Envelope Crossbody Purse

Amazon YP Large Crossbody Bag

Amazon

The long straps found on Witherspoon’s casual Clare V. purse only add to the practicality of the bag. Take the Madewell Transport purse and the Oak Leathers bag, for example. Each one includes an adjustable strap that can be worn on the shoulder or across the body. No matter how you choose to style it, the bag allows for hands-free action while keeping your essentials close by. 

Madewell Small Transport Crossbody Bag

Nordstrom Madewell The Small Transport Crossbody: Woven Leather Edition

Nordstrom

Oak Leather Crossbody Bag

Amazon Oak Leathers Leather Crossbody Bag

Amazon

But my favorite part about Witherspoon’s (and my own) bag is its color. The warm maple shade is ideal for the autumn season, catering to the likes of cinnamon, red and orange leaves, and pumpkin spice lattes. However, a deeper shade of brown, like this rich chocolate-colored Madewell camera bag, exudes the same allure while offering the coveted design of the original. Not to mention, it will seamlessly pair with everything in your fall wardrobe, making it beyond simple to style your new Witherspoon-inspired accessory. 

Madewell Transport Camera Bag

Zappos Madewell Transport Camera Bag

Zappos

Now’s as good a time as ever to lock in Witherspoon’s exact Clare V. Midi Sac or a lookalike, starting at $18. Trust me, you’ll be reaching for this bag on the daily, and I’m talking from experience.  

