Reese Witherspoon Is Entering Summer With a New Set of Breakup Bangs

Reese Witherspoon is embracing her newfound singledom and starting off hot girl summer with a brand-spanking-new set of bangs. On Tuesday, the actress and producer took a break from adapting New York Times bestsellers into movies to show off another talent and hobby of hers: photography.

Witherspoon posted a carousel to Instagram with photographs of a magnolia tree and white blossoms. In the first slide, the star posed alongside a branch of the tree in turn displaying her new fringe, while the rest of her long blonde hair was worn straight. The following two snaps were close-up shots of the ivory flowers.

"I love the South 🤍," Reese captioned the gallery. Several of her celebrity friends (and creative collaborators) dropped in her comments section to show their approval. "I love the BANGS! ❤️," Kerry Washington rebuttaled. Chelsea Handler shared a similar sentiment writing, "I like when you get bangs."

Getty Images

The Legally Blonde icon first debuted the new 'do when documenting a sweet family brunch with her sons Deacon Phillippe (whom she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe) and Tennessee (shared with her Jim Toth), as well as her mother Betty.

"Still laughing about this whole brunch 🌸😂💗😎*last slide is the TRUTH," she wrote alongside the gallery of the family sitting in a booth. The final slide was a photo of a page from a coloring book with two owls on it that read, "I plan to love you, nurture you, and give you enough dysfunction to make you funny."



Earlier this year, Witherspoon and husband Toth announced their divorce via Instagram. "We have some personal news to share ... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," the statement read. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," they continued. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."