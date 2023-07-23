Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Twinned in Matching Bathrobes and Beach Waves

The mother-daughter duo have never looked more alike.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Published on July 23, 2023 @ 01:20PM
Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon
Photo:

Reese Witherspoon Instagram

It's no secret that Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe look a lot alike. The pair are more like twins than mother and daughter — and as the years go on, the more uncanny their resemblance becomes. 

Confirming this observation to be true, Reese shared a new selfie of the duo on Instagram, and, in it, they took their twinning status to the next level by not just matching their outfits, but also their hairstyles. "Perfect Summer night with my girl @avaphillippe 🌊 💗," Reese captioned a slideshow of her and Ava's mother-daughter night out at Oceana's star-studded Sea Change Summer Party over the weekend, where they learned about the nonprofit organization's conservation work.

In the first photo of the carousel, the actress and her 23-year-old daughter wore matching white hotel bathrobes as they got ready for the event. Their long blonde hair was styled in beach waves with their curtain bangs pushed off to the side, while the pair's icy blue eyes were highlighted with a swipe bronze eyeshadow and black liner.

Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon Instagram

On the red carpet, the duo continued to coordinate in strapless summer outfits, with Reese opting for a mint green dress sans straps, and Ava wearing a white tube top with a pair of matching wide-leg pants. While Reese went accessory-free, Ava finished off her look with a black fabric choker around her neck. 

