Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Make Their Rom-Com Return in ‘Your Place or Mine’ Trailer

Movie buffs jumped at the idea of Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher co-starring for the first time in a Netflix rom-com, and, that movie, Your Place or Mine, finally dropped its first trailer on Thursday morning.

Previewing the star's on-screen chemistry, Witherspoon and Kutcher star as Debbie and Peter, who have been friends for 20 years after an unforgettable one-night stand. “Do you remember the first night we met?” Witherspoon asks in the teaser, to which Kutcher replies: “Never stops being weird." But despite their initial interaction, their friendship has since remained strictly platonic.

In the trailer, it's clear that the two are opposites who lead very different lives. Debbie is a single helicopter mom who raises her son Jack (Wesley Kimmel) in L.A., while Peter is a bachelor and marketing executive in New York. After swapping houses and lives for a week, they discover what they think they are looking for might not be it after all, realizing they may have been more than friends all this time.

“It’s perfect for Valentine’s Day, not just because it’s a love story, but really because there’s a lot of different kinds of love in the movie,” director Aline Brosh McKenna told Tudum. “There’s parental love, friend love, love for a city that you live in. There’s a warmth and a lovingness to the environment that’s created in the movie. [It] was a really fun place to go to every day, and to imagine these people who really treat each other with a lot of kindness and respect.”

Written and directed by Brosh McKenna, who’s familiar with the rom-com space for screenwriting, The Devil Wears Prada, 27 Dresses, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend makes her directorial debut. The rom-com also stars Zoë Chao (Peter’s lady next door who becomes Debbie’s wingman), Tig Notaro (Debbie’s best friend, who ultimately urges Peter on what to do once he realizes he might have feelings), Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, Vella Lovell, and Steve Zahn.

Your Place or Mine arrives on Feb. 10 only on Netflix.