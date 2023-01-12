Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Make Their Rom-Com Return in ‘Your Place or Mine’ Trailer

Just in time for Valentine’s Day.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 12, 2023 @ 10:32AM
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Rom-ComTrailer
Photo:

Netflix

Movie buffs jumped at the idea of Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher co-starring for the first time in a Netflix rom-com, and, that movie, Your Place or Mine, finally dropped its first trailer on Thursday morning. 

Previewing the star's on-screen chemistry, Witherspoon and Kutcher star as Debbie and Peter, who have been friends for 20 years after an unforgettable one-night stand. “Do you remember the first night we met?” Witherspoon asks in the teaser, to which Kutcher replies: “Never stops being weird." But despite their initial interaction, their friendship has since remained strictly platonic.

In the trailer, it's clear that the two are opposites who lead very different lives. Debbie is a single helicopter mom who raises her son Jack (Wesley Kimmel) in L.A., while Peter is a bachelor and marketing executive in New York. After swapping houses and lives for a week, they discover what they think they are looking for might not be it after all, realizing they may have been more than friends all this time. 

“It’s perfect for Valentine’s Day, not just because it’s a love story, but really because there’s a lot of different kinds of love in the movie,” director Aline Brosh McKenna told Tudum. “There’s parental love, friend love, love for a city that you live in. There’s a warmth and a lovingness to the environment that’s created in the movie. [It] was a really fun place to go to every day, and to imagine these people who really treat each other with a lot of kindness and respect.”

Written and directed by Brosh McKenna, who’s familiar with the rom-com space for screenwriting, The Devil Wears Prada, 27 Dresses, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend makes her directorial debut. The rom-com also stars Zoë Chao (Peter’s lady next door who becomes Debbie’s wingman), Tig Notaro (Debbie’s best friend, who ultimately urges Peter on what to do once he realizes he might have feelings), Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, Vella Lovell, and Steve Zahn.

Your Place or Mine arrives on Feb. 10 only on Netflix.

Related Articles
Glen Powell golden Globes 2023
Glen Powell Is Returning to Rom-Coms With Sydney Sweeney
Jennifer Lopez SHotgun Wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel Aren't Getting a Fairy-Tale Ending in the New 'Shotgun Wedding' Trailer
Was a Gap Year Enough to Save the Golden Globes?
Was a Gap Year Enough to Save the Golden Globes?
Jenna Ortega Golden Globes 2023
Jenna Ortega Gushed Over Lady Gaga Recreating the Viral 'Wednesday' TikTok Dance
Netflix Released the Raw Trailer for Pamela Anderon's Upcoming Documentary
Pamela Anderson Gets Honest in the New Trailer for Her Netflix Documentary
Katy Perry Cowgirl Chainmail Bodysuit Instagram Santa Barbara Carriage & Western Arts Museum
Katy Perry Wore a Glam Version of Cowgirlcore With a Chainmail Bodysuit and Fringe Pants
Rita Ora 2023 Pre-Golden Globes Party Purple Lace Dress
Rita Ora Put a Sexy Twist on Cottagecore in a Purple See-Through Dress
SAG Award Trophy
See the Full List of 2023 SAG Award Nominations
Netflix Finally Renewed 'Wednesday' For Season 2
Netflix Finally Renewed 'Wednesday' For Season 2
Prince William Harry Prince Charles
Princes Harry and William Urged King Charles Not to Marry Camilla
Shania Twain Pink Hair
Shania Twain Was "Petrified" Posing Topless, but Says It Was "Empowering"
Prince Harry Sitting on Princess Diana's Lap
Prince Harry Insisted on Going Through the Tunnel Where Princess Diana Died at the Same Speed She Did
Natasha Lyonne Is Teaming Up With Rian John for Peacock's 'Poker Face'
Natasha Lyonne Is Teaming Up With the Creator of 'Knives Out' for Peacock's 'Poker Face'
Prince Harry Suit 2021 Rugby World Cup
Prince Harry Opened Up About Whether or Not He'll Attend King Charles's Coronation
ayo-Edebiri-jeremy-allen-white-2022-emmys
Ayo Edebiri Is Glad That Carmy and Sydney Didn’t Hook Up in 'The Bear'
Netflix Wednesday Cast
Why Netflix Still Hasn't Renewed 'Wednesday' for Season 2