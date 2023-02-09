These Comfy Sneakers From a Brand Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid Wear Are Now 31% Off at Amazon

I love high heels: They lengthen my legs, add extra height to my otherwise short frame, and, generally, can elevate even the most simple outfit. But despite that love, they’re not always practical — especially when driving, walking, doing most daily activities. Given that I’ve never been much of a sneaker girl, I turn to casual street-style icons like Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski when I need inspiration, who seem to agree on one shoe that just so happens to be on sale at Amazon.

Reeboks have quickly become the go-to sneaker of Hollywood, worn by supermodels and celebrities alike, including Katie Holmes, Ariana Grande, and Jennifer Lawrence. The classic brand has an array of popular sneakers, but it’s the Classic Haram Run Sneakers, which are loved by over 7,000 shoppers, that are currently up to 31 percent off.

Amazon

Shop now: $45 (Originally $65); amazon.com



The Classic Haram is available in 34 colors, including can’t-go-wrong options like white and black, as well as bolder shades like yellow and red. Like any good sneakers, these are designed to stand up to your day-to-day life, with an outsole crafted out of durable rubber. The low cut of the shoe allows for easy ankle mobility and built-in foot support means you won’t feel every step you take, with one Amazon shopper comparing the feel to, “like walking on a cloud.”

Among the thousands of five-star ratings, a number of shoppers couldn’t help but rave about softness and support. “My all-time favorite sneaker,” said one shopper who described them as “so comfortable,” while another, who called them, “very comfortable and stylish,” wrote, “[I] wore these on vacation averag[ing] six miles per day walking — no sore feet!” Others were obsessed with the look, with one shopper writing that the “stylish” sneakers, “look great on different outfits,” noting that they wear theirs throughout the week and to events.

If you’re in need of an everyday shoe that looks as good as it feels, take a cue from Hollywood and grab a pair of these classic sneakers while they’re on sale for just $45.

