The Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner That Gave Shoppers Fuller Hair in Just 3 Weeks Is 37% Off

Published on November 25, 2022

There are quick treatments and overnight remedies to many of our biggest hair concerns. Want a new color? Book an appointment at the salon. Shiny locks? A 10-minute mask can do the trick. Heatless waves? TikTok has a solution that takes less than an hour. But when it comes to one of the most common concerns, hair loss, quick fixes are hard to come by — however, not impossible. While this shampoo and conditioner set from Redken won’t give you thicker locks overnight, shoppers say they have noticed a difference in just a few weeks. And during Amazon’s Black Friday sale, the duo is majorly marked down.

The brand’s Extreme Length shampoo and conditioner set is a customer favorite, with over 3,600 five-star ratings. Both hair treatments use biotin to promote hair growth and strength. The conditioner also taps into the power of castor oil, a common ingredient in many eyebrow-thickening and lash-lengthening serums. Both provide gentle cleanses with a healthy dose of hydration and are designed for those with damaged and thinning hair. And today, the popular combo is just $30.

This set from Redken is a favorite amongst Amazon customers, with shoppers calling it a “miracle” product. While you might not see results overnight, many noted a difference in their hair’s thickness within a month. One customer noticed some extra body after 11 days, adding that after three weeks “there was no questioning it” — their volume of their mane increased, with family members even commenting on the sudden thickness. Another shopper, who describes their typical growth as “dragging,” wrote that “after a few weeks of using [this] shampoo I noticed a huge difference in my hair. It was fuller looking, healthy, and overall [had grown] about one to two inches.” 

Some customers arrived at this duo after Covid-induced hair loss, and believe shampoo and conditioner helped to counteract the virus’ bizarre side effect. “I was losing my hair due to Covid [and] this product has really reduced my hair loss,” wrote one shopper. Another, who saw a decrease in their hair’s thickness during the pandemic, saw results within a month, writing, “I’ve been noticing less hair falling out, and baby hairs are finally growing back in,” adding that their hairstylist even noticed “tons of new growth.”

No matter the cause of your hair loss, Redken’s Extreme Length shampoo and conditioner set is worth trying — especially while it’s just $30 during Amazon’s Black Friday sale

