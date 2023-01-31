Kate Middleton and Sophie Turner Put a Valentine’s Day Twist on This Classic Celebrity Style Trend

For the past year, celebrities have been employing one of fashion's biggest hacks: Monochromatic dressing. Picking one color and sticking to it is one of the simplest ways to look put-together; it’s styling that requires little thought while still looking incredibly intentional — and Kate Middleton is no stranger to the chic style trick.

This week, the princess and Sophie Turner (AKA my princess) gave one of 2022’s hottest celebrity trends a festive upgrade as they stepped out in head-to-toe red ensembles, both rocking red stilettos, jackets, and pants. Their Valentine’s Day-ready looks were the perfect kick-off to the season of love. As someone who read Seventeen Magazine in the 2010s and, as such, knows that red makes everyone look instantly sexier, I’m ready to try out their holiday update on the classic trend.

In preparation for February 14, I’m looking to give my closet the V-Day treatment with these 10 items that can help me towards the perfect monochromatic red pairing, including sets and individual pieces designed to be swapped and re-styled.



The Drop is my go-to Amazon brand for trending styles at affordable prices, and it has a number of pieces perfect for a monochromatic Valentine’s Day look. The brand’s matching ribbed sweater top and pants are a more casual (and comfier) way to emulate Middleton’s look. Or, if you’re in need of a bottom to match a top or jacket already in your closet, consider this scarlet slip skirt, which has over 700 five-star ratings — shoppers call it “so soft” and “very flattering.” I actually own the midi-skirt in orange and find that the luxe, shiny material makes it easily comparable to ones I spent over double on, so I’m seriously contemplating adding yet another to my closet.

This pant and jacket set from the brand Something New just oozes business-chic, giving a more modern, laid-back approach to the classic pant suit. Given the continued popularity of cargo pants, worn by celebrities including Dua Lipa and Katie Holmes, I’ll be justifying this purchase by deeming them “an investment,” wearing the trending style well past the holiday.

You’ll never regret adding an oversized button down to your closet, and shoppers are calling this one from Anthropologie’s Maeve line “perfect.” As one customer explained, “I have countless button ups [but] this is a new staple. The oversized fit is great for casual days but it’s fitted enough in the shoulders to not look sloppy.” Another loved that this works for nearly any occasion. “This is work and lifestyle appropriate,” they wrote, adding, “I want [one] in every color.”

While both Kate and Sophie opted for two-piece sets, monochromatic doesn’t have to mean pants and a blazer. Style this flirty mini dress from Reformation, which features both a v-neck and side-slit, with your favorite pair of red pumps or, to dress it down a bit, these trending sneakers. The great thing about a simple, little red dress? It never goes out of style.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, try out the newest take on this celebrity-favorite trend by adding a few red pieces to your closet.

