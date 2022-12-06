With the holidays on the horizon, and hopefully no new COVID waves on the way, we're finally going to have a lot of seasonal events and parties to look forward to again. So if you’re searching for the perfect plus one to accompany you, why not make it a stunning red lip?

But if you're a bit frazzled with your social calendar at the moment and don't already have a go-to shade, I've compiled a list of some fabulous, show-stopping red lipsticks. And as a professional makeup artist, you can trust me on this one.

Discover my top picks for the perfect holiday reds, ahead.