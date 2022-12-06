Beauty Makeup Face Lips The 6 Most Festive Red Lipsticks to Wear During the Holidays A hue for every occasion. By Anthea Persaud Published on December 6, 2022 @ 07:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images With the holidays on the horizon, and hopefully no new COVID waves on the way, we're finally going to have a lot of seasonal events and parties to look forward to again. So if you’re searching for the perfect plus one to accompany you, why not make it a stunning red lip? But if you're a bit frazzled with your social calendar at the moment and don't already have a go-to shade, I've compiled a list of some fabulous, show-stopping red lipsticks. And as a professional makeup artist, you can trust me on this one. Discover my top picks for the perfect holiday reds, ahead. 6 Fool-Proof Ways to Get Smooth Lipstick Every Time 01 of 06 NARS Powermatte Long-Lasting Lipstick in Notorious Nars To shop: $34; sephora.com The NARS Powermatte collection is jam packed with a selection of gorgeous red lippies, so selecting this shade in particular was not easy. But when I found myself reaching for the shade Notorious for an important awards show a little while back, that’s when I knew this red-orange shade was my favorite red of the pack. It's also nice that the longwear formula feels super creamy and glides on with ease, yet it somehow dries down to the most stunning matte finish. Whatever wizardry is at play is working, because I am obsessed. 02 of 06 MAC Powder Kiss Velvet Blur Slim Stick in Love Clove MAC Cosmetics To shop: $27; maccosmetics.com When I tell you this lipstick is a whole mood, I mean it. This vampy deep warm red is giving major attitude, and I’m here for it. The formula feels like velvet on the lips — and it's arguably one of the softest formulas I’ve tried. This shade is like confidence in a tube, quite literally. It's a color that demands respect, and I’m all ears. 03 of 06 Covergirl Exhibitionist Crème in Real Red Covergirl To shop: $6; walmart.com We love a budget-friendly lipstick, and I am truly impressed at how well Covergirl did on this shade. The bullet's name “Real Red” really captures the essence of this universal color. This ultra-hydrating formula contains shea butter, allowing your lips to feel nourished and moisturized, and the finish is glossy for a real show stopping look, perfect to pair with some sequins and glitter. Pro tip: If you’re more of a matte lip kinda person, don’t fret, you can transform any lipstick into a matte finish by simply taking a tissue and blotting. 04 of 06 Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Drama Matte Lipstick in 888 French Idol Lancome To shop: $32; sephora.com I like to think of this shade as red with a little bit of spice. Described as a cool brick rose, this color is universally flattering and sexy, in such an understated way. And don’t let the powdery matte finish fool you — this formula contains hyaluronic acid, so it’s actually hydrating! To me, this product is a game-changer. I’m so used to matte lipsticks leaving my lips feeling dryer than the Sahara desert, but this one really leaves my lips nourished. 05 of 06 Smashbox Be Legendary Prime & Plush Lipstick in Be Seen Smashbox To shop: $24; sephora.com This lipstick may just be the most extraordinary lipstick on my list. Product developer Kia Ragland, makeup artist Lori Taylor-Davis, and chemist Stella Niioni came together to birth “a perfect red created and developed by women of color for people of color." So if you happen to have melanin-rich skin, you will adore this cool red just as much as I do. To top it off, the vegan formula contains ceramides and primer oil complex to nourish lips and deliver an eight-hour wear. 06 of 06 Dior Rouge Dior Forever Transfer – Proof Lipstick in 999 Forever Dior Christian Dior To shop: $42; sephora.com This list wouldn't be complete without mentioning Dior’s iconic coral red – she is the moment. If you’re looking for a longwear, transfer-proof lipstick, the bold matte formula doubles as a lip stain, so it’s not going anywhere. This lipstick is the embodiment of elegance, and would complement a little black dress (or any other outfit, truly) effortlessly. I can't tell you a time when I've worn this lipstick and not had someone ask me what shade I’m wearing.