Sorry Barbie Pink, I’ll be Wearing Shades of Red All Fall

Everywhere you look, it’s Barbie and the accompanying pink (ahem, Barbiecore), and I won’t lie, I have been heavily influenced by the trend. I’ve purchased everything from blush-pink workout sets and dresses to rose-colored dishware and bedding. But now that fall is around the corner, I’m adjusting my color palette to go along with the warm, cozy hues. I’m talking chocolate browns, deep magentas, and ravishing reds.

If you’re tired of pink, sorry to say you won’t fully be escaping it this fall, as the hues have deepened for the seasonal shift, but if you’re like me and have fallen down the pipeline of Barbie pink to bold reds, you can add as little of the hue as you want through accessories or shoes. If you’re feeling more daring, opt for all-red outerwear or dresses. All that to say, you have options.

Don’t know where to start? I rounded up nine pieces from Nordstrom that I plan on shopping to pivot my closet from summery pinks to fall-perfect rich reds — and prices start at $67.

Similar to Barbie pink, red can be a bit overwhelming. But if done correctly, it can be tasteful and spice up your wardrobe for fall in seconds. That’s why I think this mock-neck blouse is a perfect introduction to the color. The top comes in a red geometric print and is available in sizes XXS through XXL. It’s lightweight and airy, making it a great layering piece, and features a back tie for some visual interest.

State Print Mock-Neck Blouse

Nordstrom

Styling red can be challenging, but if you want to look like you put in a lot of effort without actually putting in a lot of effort, I suggest going with a dress — specifically this long-sleeve midi option. It features a deep-red shade and a few other fall details I’ve loved for years. It comes in sizes 2 through 16, and has a waist belt, V-neckline framed with pintucks, and long sleeves. The inner lining ensures that the fabric isn’t sheer, while its airy quality makes it a great transitional piece.

Julia Jordan Paisley Long-Sleeve Belted Midi Dress

Nordstrom

If red just isn't your thing, but you’re looking for a subtle way to inject the color into your look, Kate Spade heard your prayers with these Winslet sunglasses. These shades make a statement with their color-blocked design and ombré red lenses. They also come in black, tortoise, and blue, if you prefer, but the bold frames are an easy way to add the deep hue into your outfits.

Kate Spade New York Winslet 55mm Gradient Round Sunglasses

Nordstrom

My favorite way to inject color into my wardrobe is through my outerwear. I bought a green leather jacket a few years ago and ended up preferring it over my simple, black leather one. Why? Because the green option gave my outfits extra oomph. So when I saw this DKNY jacket, I knew this was how I’d be incorporating the trending shade into my fall lineup.

The jacket comes in red — and a more neutral tan — and in sizes XS through XL. It features a gold zipper closure, contrast stitching, a cropped design, and classic collar. The jacket is lightweight, making it a great piece for warmer days and cooler evenings. I’m sold.

DKNY Crinkle-Stitch Detail Jacket