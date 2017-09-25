This Watermelon Yogurt Smoothie Is So Surprisingly Good 

Now that it's fall—and that the pumpkin spice latte is back at Starbucks—you probably assume that it's time to say goodbye to all your favorite summery drinks. But we're not quite ready to leave refreshing beverage options behind, especially since it's still 85 degrees in N.Y.C. You too? Then join us and whip up this watermelon yogurt drink—it’s the perfect combination of the tangy taste of summer and the creaminess of foamy hot lattes.

Inspired by yogurt beverages from South Asia and the Middle East, chef Josef Centeno and former L.A. Times food editor Betty Hallock introduce this fresh, light watermelon smoothie in their new cookbook, BACO: Vivid Recipes from the Heart of Los Angeles ($24, amazon.com). The chef and restaurateur is known for his unique, creative dishes (and drinks!), influenced by his multicultural background and L.A.’s vibrant community. His first cookbook offers 130 recipes that allow home cooks to recreate the dishes similar to those served at Centeno’s five restaurants, all located steps from each other in—you guessed it—downtown L.A.

Read on to learn how to make this creamy (but not too creamy) watermelon yogurt drink. You can also check out BACO for different flavored yogurt drinks, and more delicious, innovative recipes.