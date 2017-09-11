Jose Andres's #nowaste Veggie Confetti Tastes Good On Everything

There's a #nowaste movement happening on social media, and we, along with some of our favorite chefs, want to be a part of it. Enter all-star chef Jose Andres's veggie confetti bowl that features vegetable scraps as the main ingredient and was created to make the most of every fresh produce—even the parts you would normally throw out when cooking.

"Veggie confetti comes from our efforts to make the best use of the entire vegetable in our restaurant kitchens," says Bennett Haynes, Chief of Produce at Andres's fast-casual eatery Beefsteak. "We found that things like broccoli and cauliflower stems and scallion bottoms were going onto the compost pile instead of our plates. We love composting, but we wanted to find a better way to put these great scraps to use."

Nothing goes to waste with this dish, and you can use whatever veggies you have lying around. "For the home cook, this is a great way to use scraps or 'fridge clean out' kinds of produce—such as carrots, radishes, or that kohlrabi you bought at market and can't figure out what to do with," Executive Chef Pat Peterson told InStyle. "The idea is to grate, chop, or shred this changing combination of hearty vegetables into great salads or other fun dishes." Because you can mix up the veggies every time you make it, this bowl will never be boring.

Served with whatever grain you choose (we'd go for quinoa!) and topped with an herbed yogurt sauce, this dish packs tons of flavor. Or, use it as a bright topping for simple proteins and salads. Read on for the full recipe and make a big batch for lunch tomorrow.