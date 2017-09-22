This Week Only! A Discount On Celeb Nutritionist Kimberly Snyder's 30 Day Meal Plan

With all the upcoming holidays that are just around the corner, fall can be a tricky time of year when it comes to eating healthily (Halloween candy always gets the best of us). So, celebrity nutritionist and New York Times bestselling author Kimberly Snyder came up with a month-long digital course, called the 30-Day Roadmap for Healthy Weight Loss , to help you stick to eating clean and stay on track to maintain your goals.

The course doesn't require strict calorie counting or crazy portion control but is instead focused on plant-based recipes that are not only nourishing but are naturally low in calories as well. You don't have to worry about feeling starved or restricted. You can also expect daily video clips that offer support and cover topics such as how to repurpose leftovers into new meals.

And the best part is that Snyder is giving InStyle readers 10% off the plan with code INSTYLEONLY, but it's only available until September 28th.

As a sneak peek, here's a recipe from the roadmap—her Vegan Thyme & Rosemary Mushroom Soup—that is super easy to make and is perfect for those cold fall days. "Soup is really warming and it’s easy to digest, it’s full of fiber, it’s nurturing," says Snyder. Read on for the full recipe.