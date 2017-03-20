A Coconut Cake Recipe That'll Impress Your Non-Vegan Friends

Contrary to popular belief, vegan desserts can actually taste good—just ask teen baking phenom Clara Polito. The 19-year-old chef has been serving up sweet treats since the ripe age of 12, when she made a name for herself presenting at food shows and selling her creative treats at punk rock concerts—seriously, could she be any cooler?—before ultimately going pro with her eponymous Los Angeles baking company.

Here, Polito offers up a recipe for her vegan-friendly coconut cake. "I always thought coconut cake was such a vegan cop out, but I got over that when I realized coconut cake is a classic flavor across the whole dang board," she writes in her new cookbook, Clara Cakes: Delicious and Simple Vegan Desserts for Everyone ($15; amazon.com). "I don't know how, but coconut products have a way of imbuing any dessert with a melt-in-your-mouth quality."

Lucky for us, you don't have to be an adolescent entrepreneur to nail this simple recipe. Keep reading for the full breakdown, and if you happen to be in New York City on March 23, be sure to stop by Polito's book launch in Brookyn's Dumbo neighborhood.