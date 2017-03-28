The One Ingredient Every Kale Salad Needs

Victoria Morris
Yield
3-4 servings
Claire Stern

Kale salad is the ultimate fallback lunch. Sure, it's simple, low-carb, and naturally filling—but after a while, it can get pretty boring. If you're looking for a way to (literally) spice up your meal with minimal effort, there's one ingredient at your disposal that has the potential to completely alter the taste of your same-old greens: sambal.

The spicy, chili-based hot sauce packs an impressive amount of flavor and tastes great slathered on top of vegetables (kale, in particular). If you need proof, we tapped chef Anthony Genovese of farm-to-table restaurant The Wild Son in downtown New York City for an at-home variation of his Tuscan Kale Salad, a new addition to the dinner menu, which calls for—you guessed it!—sambal.

"The earthy, vegetal notes from the kale coupled with the spicy tang of fermented chile really hits different areas of your palate," says Genovese. "It's a deceptively simple dish with complex levels of flavor that keep you going back for more."

Read on for the recipe.

Tuscan Kale Salad

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup Sambal or any fermented chili condiment
  • 1 bunch Tuscan or lacinato kale cleaned, stemmed, torn in pieces
  • 1 teaspoon finely chopped garlic
  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil
  • 1 lemon, juiced
  • 1/4 cup toasted unsweetened coconut flakes
  • 1 cup vegetable stock

How to Make It

1. Start with coconut oil and chopped garlic, sweat gently.
2. Add 1/4 cup sambal or chili condiment and sauté lightly.
3. Add vegetable stock and bring to a boil.
4. Season with lemon juice and salt.
5. Add kale at the last second and toss to coat each leaf. Reserve some cooking liquid to finish.
6. Top with toasted coconut and pour reserved liquid over the top.

Restaurant Source

The Wild Son

