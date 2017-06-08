This Cocktail Is So Good, The Weeknd Is Taking It on Tour

Things are looking grim for 2017, but The Weeknd has plenty of reasons to celebrate. Following the release of his third studio album, Starboy, last year, the singer lent his impossibly smooth-sounding vocals to Future's Hndrxx and Lana Del Rey's new single "Lust for Life", off her upcoming LP. Oh, and he's head-over-heels in love with Selena Gomez. So it's only fitting that he would create a custom cocktail for his worldwide tour, Starboy: Legend of the Fall. Because what's a party without a themed drink?

Taylor Hill/Getty

The aptly named "Sidewalk" features Grey Goose VX (a cognac-infused vodka), Ginger Ale, and freshly squeezed lime juice, garnished with a star anise—because he's a motherf*ckin' starboy—and will be served at every stop on the tour.

Read on for the recipe. Mix it up, pour it up, take it down slow.