Ring in 2017 with a Healthy Salmon Dish from The New Potato

Although we’re currently in full holiday party mode, it’s not too early to start drafting New Year’s resolutions and planning our soirees for ringing in 2017. If you’re planning on hosting a small get-together, consider preparing a light entrée, like this spice-rubbed salmon served with a yogurt-based cucumber sauce, as a refreshing palate cleanser after filling up on heavy festive favorites.

This delicious combo, brainchild of Danielle and Laura Kosann, the dream team duo behind the lifestyle blog The New Potato, can be whipped up in 30 minutes or less, no matter what cooking apparatus you have on hand. “The recipe calls for a grill, but you can just as easily make this on the plank in the oven,” Danielle tells InStyle. “It’s delicious and light, which is always unexpected around this time of year.” And considering that the catch of the day is full of heart-healthy omega-3s, potassium, and other vitamins and minerals, it might become our new weeknight go-to, no matter the season.

Read on for the full breakdown.