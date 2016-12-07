These Crispy Garlic and Lemon Potatoes Are Healthier Than You Think

Contrary to popular belief, the humble spud is actually quite healthy. When it’s not fried into oblivion, the root vegetable naturally contains zero fat, sodium, or cholesterol, and is packed with vitamin C, B6, potassium, and other antioxidants. With a fitter 2017 in mind, we tapped Danielle and Laura Kosann, masterminds behind the food-focused lifestyle blog The New Potato, for a quick and easy recipe starring their namesake nutrient, the potato.

Their crispy garlic and lemon roasted new potato dish is surprisingly light and can be whipped up in under an hour, making it an delicious addition to any NYE celebration or as a quick healthy lunch or dinner throughout the colder months. “Prep these ahead of time so all you have to do is put them in the oven during cocktail hour,” says Danielle.

Read on for the full breakdown.

Roasted New Potatoes with Garlic and Lemon

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds small new potatoes, halved
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup chopped parsley
  • 4 teaspoons finely chopped garlic
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

How to Make It

Preheat oven to 425°F. Place a rimmed baking sheet in hot oven for 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, parsley, garlic and salt in a large bowl. Add potatoes and toss to coat.
Spread into a single layer on a preheated pan, cut side down and bake for 40 minutes or until tender and browned, stirring once.

