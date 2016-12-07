These Crispy Garlic and Lemon Potatoes Are Healthier Than You Think

Contrary to popular belief, the humble spud is actually quite healthy. When it’s not fried into oblivion, the root vegetable naturally contains zero fat, sodium, or cholesterol, and is packed with vitamin C, B6, potassium, and other antioxidants. With a fitter 2017 in mind, we tapped Danielle and Laura Kosann, masterminds behind the food-focused lifestyle blog The New Potato, for a quick and easy recipe starring their namesake nutrient, the potato.

Their crispy garlic and lemon roasted new potato dish is surprisingly light and can be whipped up in under an hour, making it an delicious addition to any NYE celebration or as a quick healthy lunch or dinner throughout the colder months. “Prep these ahead of time so all you have to do is put them in the oven during cocktail hour,” says Danielle.

Read on for the full breakdown.

