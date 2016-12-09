These Mini Cherry Cheesecakes Are Little Bites of Heaven

Just when we thought we couldn’t possibly eat another bite, the right dessert comes along and makes us ravenous. Case in point: These adorable mini cheesecakes ever. Each creamy confection, dreamed up by Danielle and Laura Kosann of the popular food and lifestyle blog The New Potato, is layered on top of a chocolatey Oreo cookie crumble base and finished with an irresistibly juicy dollop of cherries.

“A mini dessert is the perfect ‘little something sweet’ to follow a huge meal,” Laura tells InStyle. “Also, who can say no to Oreos?” Not us. Consider whipping them up for a homemade hostess present or debuting them at your New Year’s Eve celebration, although they’re certainly delicious enough to eat any time of the year.

Roll up your sleeves and read on for the recipe.