These Mini Cherry Cheesecakes Are Little Bites of Heaven

Christopher Testani
Yield
12 cheesecakes
InStyle Staff

Just when we thought we couldn’t possibly eat another bite, the right dessert comes along and makes us ravenous. Case in point: These adorable mini cheesecakes ever. Each creamy confection, dreamed up by Danielle and Laura Kosann of the popular food and lifestyle blog The New Potato, is layered on top of a chocolatey Oreo cookie crumble base and finished with an irresistibly juicy dollop of cherries.

“A mini dessert is the perfect ‘little something sweet’ to follow a huge meal,” Laura tells InStyle. “Also, who can say no to Oreos?” Not us. Consider whipping them up for a homemade hostess present or debuting them at your New Year’s Eve celebration, although they’re certainly delicious enough to eat any time of the year.

Roll up your sleeves and read on for the recipe.

Mini Cherry Cheesecakes with Oreo Crust

Ingredients

  • 12 Oreo cookies
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted
  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar, divided
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2/3 cup whole milk ricotta
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 cup bing cherries, pitted and roughly chopped
  • 2 tablespoons bourbon
  • Pinch of cinnamon

How to Make It

Preheat the oven to 350˚F.
Coat a 12-count muffin tin with nonstick spray.
In a food processor, chop Oreo cookies until they are crumbs. Add melted butter and process to combine. Evenly divide the mixture among the muffin tins, about 1 1/2 tbsp each, and gently press down to create the crusts. Bake for 7 minutes or until set. Let cool 10 minutes.
Beat the cream cheese and 1/3 cup sugar with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Evenly divide the mixture among the muffin tins, about 1/4 cup each. Bake for 15 minutes or until set. Cool on a wire rack for 1 hour. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour.
While the cheesecakes are in the fridge, make the cherry reduction. In a small saucepan, combine cherries, bourbon, 2 tbsp sugar, and cinnamon. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer for 8-10 minutes until thick and syrupy, stirring often. Let cool to room temperature.
To serve, remove cheesecakes from muffin tin and let sit at room temperature for 10 minutes. Top each with cherry reduction.

