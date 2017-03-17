The Perfect Irish Whiskey Cocktail for St. Patrick's Day

Named after famed vaudeville performer Frank "The Dublin Minstrel" Fogarty, this recipe is a new take on the classic Last Word cocktail (which, for the uninitiated, consists of gin, green Chartreuse, maraschino liqueur, and lime juice). The drink was created by award-winning beverage expert Simon Difford of Difford's Guide fame and replaces the usual gin with Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey, making it a perfect fit for toasting St. Patrick's Day.

"The drink features just four ingredients but has depth of character that belies its simplicity," Teeling brand ambassador Kevin Hurley recently said. "Plus, it's a more sophisticated way to drink something green on St. Patrick's Day without succumbing to food dye in your beer."

Read on for the simple, five-ingredient recipe, and be sure to dig your "Kiss Me, I’m Irish" T-shirt out of the back of your closet, stat.