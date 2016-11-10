This Decadent Pecan Pie Is Paleo, Vegan, Gluten-Free, and Delicious

Thanksgiving is upon us and that means preparing ourselves for an overflowing bounty of turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and, of course, pie. Pie is a Thanksgiving necessity, but for those among us with food allergies or living with dietary restrictions (i.e. gluten-free, vegan, Paleo), the buttery crust-based dessert is just another thing to skip over on the spread.

The ladies of Sweet Laurel Bakery want to change that. Partners Laurel Gallucci and Claire Thomas developed an entirely Paleo, vegan, and gluten-free pecan pie that will have you giving thanks. It’s all kinds of decadent, indulgent goodness, but won’t leave the sensitive (stomached, that is) feeling bloated and regretful.

courtesy

Read on for the full breakdown and keep some room to load up a plate or two come Turkey Day.

VIDEO: Ina Garten Answers Your Top 7 Thanksgiving-Related Questions