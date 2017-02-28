The Cream Puff Recipe to End All Cream Puff Recipes This Fat Tuesday

See that up there? That’s one way to do Fat Tuesday right.

Today (commonly known as Mardis Gras and the last day before Ash Wednesday) may more often be associated with New Orleans culture, drink, and food, but it also marks a more general last-call-for-indulgence celebration for many Christians observing the 40-day Lent period before Easter.

Over in Sweden, this means partaking in the semlor tradition. On their fettisdag (literally, “Fat Tuesday,” or Shrove Tuesday), Swedes eat up millions of these delectable cream puffs: cardamom-inflected wheat buns, sliced open and filled with almond paste, freshly whipped cream, and a showering of confectioners’ sugar. Some soak their semlor in warm milk; others do not.

Homesick Swedes in New York can get their fill at FIKA NYC locations throughout the city until March 3, but if you’re of the ambitious lot, try this fantastic recipe out for yourself at home. We’d say there’s no better way to celebrate Fat Tuesday than with this irresistible little piece of heaven.