The Cocktail Every Celebrity Is Drinking This Week

When subzero temperatures hit, there are few things to do other than hole up with Netflix and an incredibly strong cocktail and patiently wait for the weather to mellow. But certain engagements have a tendency to drive a wrench into stay-at-home plans—and celebrities near and far are currently braving the elements in Park City, Utah for the Sundance Film Festival, otherwise known as the annual gathering of Hollywood honchos.

But they're managing to keep warm and satiated thanks to this twist on the classic spritz, aptly named the Main Street, after the city's most bustling and traffic-heavy street. Emma Roberts, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Priyanka Chopra are among the stars who visited the Grey Goose Blue Door pop-up where the drink is this festival season's signature. In case you're not out west this week, we nabbed the recipe to make at home. Winter suddenly doesn't seem so terrible, huh?

The Main Street

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ ounces Grey Goose Vodka
  • ½ ounce St. Germain
  • 1 ½ ounces pineapple juice
  • 1 ½ ounces soda water
  • 1 cinnamon stick

How to Make It

In a shaker with ice, add vodka, St-Germain, and pineapple juice. Shake and strain over ice and top up with soda water. Garnish with a cinnamon stick. 

