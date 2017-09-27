Make Homemade Strawberry-Basil Pop Tarts In A Snap 

Sometimes the best desserts aren’t just straight up sweet, but they have a surprising savory twist. Enter Delightful Desserts ($13, amazon.com), a new cookbook full of 60 delectable desserts that balance sugary treats with unexpected ingredients and flavors. In her first book, L.A.-based pastry chef Jane Soudah introduces a bold take on your typical desserts. Food Network fans, sound familiar to you? The self-taught baker won Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship last year and walked away with $50,000. Now, Soudah is here to help expand our repertoires with daring desserts like curried pumpkin pie, mint cheesecake, and banana bread with cumin-spiced pecans. “For so many people, desserts are something sweet to end a meal,” she writes. “For me, they are an extension of the meal, bringing together different flavors and textures to create unique, bold, desserts.”

One of our favorite recipes from the vivid cookbook is also popular in the Soudah household. These strawberry basil pop tarts are not only super easy to make, but they’re a healthy alternative to store-bought Pop Tarts, making it the perfect snack for the kids. Always left with pie dough scraps after baking pies, Soudah decided to repurpose the leftover dough into small hand pies, fill them with jam, and top off with sugar glaze and sprinkles. Although the recipe calls for Soudah’s homemade strawberry jam, you can use whatever jam you have in your fridge.

Read on to learn how to make these pop tarts with a savory kick for your kids, and let's be honest, yourself, this afternoon.