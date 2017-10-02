Impress Your Friends With This Easy Squid Ink Pasta Recipe
Sophie Jacobson
When it comes to entertaining friends, pasta is one of the best dishes you can cook up. If you know how to boil water, than it's relatively easy to make, and a little bit goes a long way. Simply mix everything together, and voila—dinner is served.
We recently chatted with Marysia founder and designer, Maria Dobrzanska Reeves, who loves to entertain and cook for her guests. She was kind enough to share one of her go-to pasta recipes when she wants to wow everyone at her table, and we can't wait to try this one out for ourselves. Read on for the complete step-by-step.
Squid Ink Pasta
How to Make It
Toss all seafood in olive oil and your favorite grilling seasoning mix.
Finely chop parsley, thinly slice garlic, and halve the cherry tomatoes. Place a good amount of olive oil in a heavy sauté pan, add garlic, and sauté for 1 minute. Add tomatoes and sauté 1 more minute. Add capers and sauté another 30 seconds. Remove from heat and set aside.
Boil water, add pasta, and cook to pasta timing directions. Drain.
Grill your seafood (this shouldn't take more than about 5 minutes). Remove from grill and set aside.
Add the tomatoes, garlic, and capers to pasta and toss to mix. Garnish with parsley and lemon zest. Place your assortment of seafood atop the pasta, add a quick squeeze of lemon, and you are done.