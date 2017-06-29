This 2-Step Spicy Watermelon Sorbet Is Perfect For Hot Summer Days

Most people will agree that watermelon is one of the best summer treats. It's sweet, juicy, and just so refreshing on a hot day. Another thing we love about it is how versatile it is. Cut it up into cubes or by the slice, add it to salads, grill it, freeze it, mix it with booze—you can even make a keg out of it! If you love this vibrant fruit as much as we do, then we have a new recipe you'll want to try.

RELATED: Make A Splash This Summer With This Adorable Watermelon Keg

Featured in the new book, Mexican Ice Cream: Beloved Recipes and Stories ($13, amazon.com), this Spicy Watermelon Sorbet—Nieve de Sandía Picosita in Spanish—makes for the perfect summer dessert. The recipe is a twist on a popular street food seen all throughout Mexico: fresh, cut up fruit topped with a sprinkling of salt, zesty ground chiles, and lime juice. Vendors will also oftentimes use mango, and pineapple, as well as veggies like jicama or cucumber. This version blends and freezes bright watermelon and calls for fresh green chiles instead of ground chiles, which enhances the flavor even more. We can't wait to try it!

Read below for the full recipe!