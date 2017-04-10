Not Your Grandma's Matzo: The Sweet Recipe Your Seder Desperately Needs

Matzo—a thin, crisp unleavened bread—is integral to Passover, when many Jews sacrifice pizza, bagels, and other leavened delicacies for a week (to honor their ancestors' escape from bondage in Egypt). Though days can feel punishingly long without the restorative energy of carbs, those who observe the holiday should feel emboldened to get creative in the kitchen. Dry and inherently flavorless, matzo begs to be zhooshed up with an array of toppings of the sweet and savory variety.

Rosanne Smith, pastry chef at Smile To Go, a hole-in-the-wall café in New York's Soho neighborhood, opts for the dessert route with this matzo brittle, made with dark chocolate, pistachios, toasted coconut flakes, chopped hazelnuts, and whatever else you can find in your kitchen. "Matzo brittle has always been my go-to desserts for Passover," she said. "It's decadent, requires just a few simple ingredients, and very approachable. You can make it your own by adding whatever toppings you like best."

Read on for the recipe. Your bubbe will thank you later.