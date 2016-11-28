The One Ginger Cake You’ll Be Baking Up This Holiday Season

The holidays are officially here and with its arrival comes no shortage of warming, spice-filled recipes sure to have you reaching for your coziest socks and closest confidants.

Gingerbread, one of the season’s classics, is a stalwart on any holiday dessert table, and in food writer Mindy Fox’s latest cookbook by Short Stack Editions, she’ll have you seriously reconsidering even your most trusted recipe.

In Ginger ($14; shortstackeditions.com), Fox takes the versatile rhizome for a spin in a multitude of flavor-forward recipes, from showcasing its endless health properties in a soul-soothing immunity chicken soup to pairing it with fresh thyme in an updated gin and tonic. The chocolate stout-ginger bundt cake is another prime example of bringing the familiar into elevated, unexpected territories.

Here, the traditional allspice and clove gingerbread spices are swapped out for cinnamon and cardamom, which are couple with both ground and candied ginger. The dark stout lends rich chocolatey notes, enhancing the cake’s irresistible glaze.

Make it a point to try Fox’s version of a familiar classic this season—and don’t be surprised if it usurps your go-to recipe in the process!