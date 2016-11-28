The One Ginger Cake You’ll Be Baking Up This Holiday Season

Lauren V. Allen
Yield
Serves 12 to 14
The holidays are officially here and with its arrival comes no shortage of warming, spice-filled recipes sure to have you reaching for your coziest socks and closest confidants.

Gingerbread, one of the season’s classics, is a stalwart on any holiday dessert table, and in food writer Mindy Fox’s latest cookbook by Short Stack Editions, she’ll have you seriously reconsidering even your most trusted recipe.

In Ginger ($14; shortstackeditions.com), Fox takes the versatile rhizome for a spin in a multitude of flavor-forward recipes, from showcasing its endless health properties in a soul-soothing immunity chicken soup to pairing it with fresh thyme in an updated gin and tonic. The chocolate stout-ginger bundt cake is another prime example of bringing the familiar into elevated, unexpected territories.

Here, the traditional allspice and clove gingerbread spices are swapped out for cinnamon and cardamom, which are couple with both ground and candied ginger. The dark stout lends rich chocolatey notes, enhancing the cake’s irresistible glaze.

Make it a point to try Fox’s version of a familiar classic this season—and don’t be surprised if it usurps your go-to recipe in the process!

Chocolate Stout-Ginger Bundt Cake

Ingredients

  • 10 1/2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, divided, plus softened butter for the pan
  • 2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
  • 4 teaspoons ground ginger
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 1 cup stout beer
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 3/4 cup unsweetened cocoa
  • 3/4 cup sour cream
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 cup finely chopped crystallized ginger (about 8 ounces)
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 3 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped (about 3/4 cup)

How to Make It

1. Preheat the oven to 350° and place a rack in the center position of the oven. Brush softened butter generously all over the inside of a 12-cup Bundt pan. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, ground ginger, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, nutmeg and cardamom. Set aside.
2. In a large saucepan, combine the beer and 10 tablespoons of butter. Cook over medium-low heat until the butter melts, then remove from heat. Whisk in the sugar and cocoa, then add the sour cream, eggs and vanilla and whisk until well combined. Add the flour mixture, whisk until smooth, then fold in the crystallized ginger. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake until the cake has risen and is firm and a tester inserted in the cake comes out clean, 50 to 55 minutes.
3. Place the cake pan on a wire rack to cool for 15 minutes. Gently tap the bottom of the pan on a work surface while rotating it once around to help loosen the cake. Place the rack on top of the pan and invert the cake onto the rack, then remove the pan. Let the cake cool completely.
4. In a small saucepan, bring the cream just to a boil. Place the chocolate and the remaining ½ tablespoon of cold butter in a small heatproof bowl, then pour the hot cream over the top. Let the mixture stand until the chocolate has melted, about 2 minutes, then whisk until smooth.
5. Let stand, whisking occasionally, until the mixture has thickened but is still pourable, 5 to 10 minutes. Pour the glaze over the cake and let stand at room temperature until the glaze has set, at least 30 minutes, before slicing and serving.

Cookbook Source

Short Stack Editions

