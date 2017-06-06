The Señorita Spritz Is Your New Favorite Summer Cocktail

Lizzie Munro
Tessa Trudeau

If you love fancy-shmancy cocktails, we've found your next drink. The Señorita Spritz, which combines gin, sherry, and cava with a couple of yummy and unique ingredients, is a fruity, effervescent concoction made for the summertime. With a homemade strawberry shrub as well as a syrup made from a Peruvian mint-like herb called muña (which can easily be substituted with peppermint tea), you'll not only impress your friends, you'll impress yourself with this one.

The libation hails from the new book How To Drink French Fluently ($11; amazon.com), which hits shelves today, June 6. The book takes you through the day in terms of cocktails, from boozy brunch to afternoon apertifs to night caps, and everything in between. Each recipe features the elderflower-flavored liqueur St-Germain and perfectly emulates, well, how to drink like the French do.

Read on for the full recipe. 

Señorita Spritz Cocktail

Ingredients

  • 1/4 ounce muña syrup*
  • 1/4 ounce strawberry shrub**
  • 1 ounce fino sherry
  • 3/4 ounce London dry gin
  • 3/4 ounce St-Germain
  • 2 ounces cava
  • Splash of sparkling water, preferably Perrier

How to Make It

Stir all of the ingredients except the Perrier in a rocks glass over ice. Top with the Perrier. Garnish with strawberry and mint.
*Place 2 tablespoons dried muña (or dried peppermint tea) in a quart container. Add hot water and steep for 10 minutes. Strain, then add 2 cups sugar. Stir until the sugar has dissolved. Will keep in the fridge for up to 1 week.
**In a saucepan, combine 2 cups chopped strawberries, 1 cup red wine vinegar, 2 cups sugar, and 1 cup water. Bring to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the sugar, for 20 minutes. Let cool. Strain out the strawberries (save them for later use, if desired). Will keep in the fridge for up to 1 month.

