A Gorgeous Rosé Cocktail You’ll Be Making All Summer Long

Ah, rosé season—you’re finally upon us! After a seemingly endless stretch of moody temperature swings and spring not really acting like itself, warm weather's really here and we’re feeling confident enough to say hello to our favorite hue of wine.

As easy and tempting as it might be to enjoy bottle after chilled bottle of straight-up pale pink deliciousness, why not throw a gorgeous rosé cocktail into your repertoire this summer? We turned to Sel Rrose, a chic downtown haunt known for its innovative drinks, irresistibly fresh oysters, and killer Instagram-worthy decor. It also counts celebrities like Robin Wright and Laura Prepon (two ladies we’d gladly have a drink with) among its patrons, so you know it’s good.

Sel Rrose’s head bartender Diego Gonzalez takes a cue from the city’s sizzling hot summers, creating a refreshing respite in a glass. Hot weather favorite tequila gets lightened up with fragrant rosebud syrup and bracing citrus in the form of lime juice and orange bitters, and topped with an effervescent sparkling rosé (only thing better than rosé is a bubbly one, amirite?).

This may be your go-to cocktail of the summer. Try it for yourself with the recipe below.