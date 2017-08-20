Celebrate National Lemonade Day With This Boozy Pitcher
Otium
As the saying goes, when life hands you lemons, make lemonade. So, for National Lemonade Day today, Aug. 20, we'll be mixing up a pitcher of this boozy concoction to celebrate.
From Downtown L.A. restaurant, Otium, this pitcher combines saffron-infused tequila, grapefruit, lemon, chili, and honey simple syrup for a sweet and tangy sip. Whip up a batch and cheers with friends. Bottoms up!
Saffron Lemonade Pitcher
How to Make It
Combine all ingredients, shake, and strain over ice. Garnish with chamomile tea buds and lemon slices.
Restaurant Source
Otium