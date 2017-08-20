Celebrate National Lemonade Day With This Boozy Pitcher

As the saying goes, when life hands you lemons, make lemonade. So, for National Lemonade Day today, Aug. 20, we'll be mixing up a pitcher of this boozy concoction to celebrate.

RELATED: This Tropical Lemonade is Ah-May-Zing

From Downtown L.A. restaurant, Otium, this pitcher combines saffron-infused tequila, grapefruit, lemon, chili, and honey simple syrup for a sweet and tangy sip. Whip up a batch and cheers with friends. Bottoms up!