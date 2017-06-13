This Rosé Punch Will Give You A Mellow Buzz All Day Long

It can be argued that some of the best days of summer are spent drinking with friends in the sun. If this is one of your favorite warm weather activities, then we have a new book for you. Day Drinking: 50 Cocktails for a Mellow Buzz ($11; amazon.com) revolves around just that: boozy beach outings, backyard barbeques, and happy hours that last all day. The author, Kat Odell, is a contributing editor at Eater.com so her expertise is to be trusted. The book is notable not only for its wide array of cocktails but for the fact that all the recipes actually go light on the alcohol content, so each really is perfect for enjoying for hours on end.

One outstanding recipe from the book hails from Gabe Orta & Elad Zvi of the Miami Beach cocktail lounge, The Broken Shaker. The "Friends With Benefits" combines everyone's favorite summer sip—rosé—with tangy ginger beer for an updated take on a boozy fruit punch. You'll definitely want to show up at your next get-together with this recipe, and we suggest doubling the batch.

Read below for the full recipe.