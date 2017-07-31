You’ve Never Had a Pisco Sour Served Like This Before 

Chef Ricardo Zarate, who has been dubbed "The Godfather of Peruvian cuisine," has opened his third Los Angeles eatery, Rosaliné, and the inspiration behind this cool spot is pretty meaningful. The restaurant is sweetly dedicated to his mother, Rosaliné, so everything on the menu is in tribute to her and reveals his love for Peruvian cuisine—from the ceramic dishes he designed to the plum syrup (jarabe de ciruela) which he ferments himself and uses in many of his drinks and dishes.

Each menu item has their own back story, including the pisco sour, which is served in one-of-a-kind, hand-painted mugs that are made specifically for this cocktail.

On a trip to Peru, Chef Zarate and his bar manager Jeremy Lake learned that during celebrations, the Incas drink from a special mug, but only after pouring a bit of the liquid to the ground first as their first sip. This is an act of paying respect and giving thanks to Mother Earth, or Pachamama. That is why each of Rosaliné's pisco sours are served in these artisanal mugs as opposed to your usual clear cocktail glass. And further keeping with tradition, when a diner orders this cocktail they are instructed to take the first drink holding the cup with two hands for good luck. This is Zarate's spin as an alternative to pouring that initial sip on the ground.

Here's how you can make the refreshing cocktail yourself. Just don't forget the mug.