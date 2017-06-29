This Lobster Tater Tot Recipe Is Exactly What Your Fourth of July Needs

Fourth of July weekend is almost upon us, and while you put the finishing touches on your weekend plans, we invite you to add this mouth-watering recipe to the mix, because we just discovered it and felt it absolutely necessary to share it (it's way too good to keep to ourselves). Below, we've got the recipe for the Maine lobster tator tots they serve up at the super chic Refinery Hotel and Rooftop in New York City’s Garment District. Your mouth will thank you. Trust us.