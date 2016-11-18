This Is What Marcus Samuelsson Makes His Holiday Hosts (and We Snagged the Recipe)
If we feel pressured to come up with a standout hostess gift, we can’t imagine the strain on highly acclaimed chefs. They have access to a gastronomical wonderland, so it should be easy for someone, like James Beard winner Marcus Samuelsson of N.Y.C’s much extolled (and Obama-approved) Red Rooster restaurant, to grab a luxury gourmet goody and call it a day. However, that doesn’t cut it for the former Top Chef Masters champion, who prefers to bring a homemade token of appreciation for a personal touch.
This means rolling up his sleeves and making a fresh loaf of cornbread and a jar of “bird funk”, a sublime umami spread consisting of chicken, miso paste, and lemongrass. Luckily for us (and your host), Samuelsson details the recipes for his holiday go-to present in his newest culinary tome, Red Rooster Cookbook ($23; amazon.com) so you can whip them up at in your own kitchen. Note: These edibles may have a limited shelf life, but we’re confident that the combo is good for at least two years of repeat invites. Read on for the recipes below.
Cornbread and "Bird Funk"
How to Make It
Chef's Notes
** Trim off the woody root and discard the very tough outer layers. Slice the lemongrass length-wise and set, cut side down, on your cutting board. Grab your biggest chef's knife by the handle, Grab your biggest chef's knife by the handle, blade pointing up, and smash down on the stalk with the end of the handle, working your way up from the root end to break the lemon grass into long fibers, then mince.
Cookbook Source
Text excerpted from THE RED ROOSTER COOKBOOK © 2016 by Marcus Samuelsson. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.