This Party-Starting Prosecco Punch Is Basically a Hostess's Secret Weapon

Courtesy
Active Time
5 Mins Minutes
Katie Donbavand

The true secret to throwing a great party isn't an expensive cheese board or a parade of Top Chef-worthy appetizers; it's simplifying. Forget what Pinterest is telling you, the best parties I've ever been to are the ones where the host is un-frazzled and able to untangle themselves from the kitchen to enjoy the company of their guests. Too often, parties get bogged down by big ideas and too many to-dos.

Enter this 5-minute punch recipe from expert mixologist Pamela Wiznitzer. "This drink is ideal for entertaining at holiday gatherings and simplifies serving larger groups."

Translation: This recipe is your ticket out of standing behind the bar all night making complicated cocktails.

Not only is the punch easy, it's also a crowd pleaser. "The cranberry notes and port play perfectly with the prosecco," Witznitzer says. "It's low proof, tart, and tasty!" For her batches, Wiznitzer prefers using the fine-bubbled, citrus-noted Ruffino Prosecco ($12; wine.com) and garnishing each glass with a twisted lemon peel.

RELATED: Our 20 Best Party Throwing Tips of All Time

Read on for the recipe to your party savior, a 5-minute punch that's as sparkling as your glitter lips.

Prosecco & Port Punch

Ingredients

  • 1½ parts prosecco (Wiznitzer recommends using Ruffino)
  • 1 part port
  • 1 part white tea
  • 3/4 part lemon juice (freshly squeezed, if possible)
  • ½ part cranberry juice (make sure to use 100% cranberry juice, nothing watered down)
  • ½ part simple syrup
  • lemon wheels and fresh cranberries, for garnish

How to Make It

Combine all the ingredients except the prosecco into a large punch bowl.
Stir, and add in your prosecco.
Lightly stir again and garnish, as desired, with lemon wheels and fresh cranberries.

Restaurant Source

Mixologist Pamela Wiznitzer

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!