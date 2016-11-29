Homemade Almond Praline Chocolate Rochers Make the Perfect Hostess Gift

When it comes to gift giving, we’ve got our parents and BFFs pretty much figured out. But when it comes to the brave among us who choose to host us during the holiday seasons, we blank. This year, in lieu of offering the standard “hope-you-like-it” wine, or worse, showing up empty-handed, we’re showing our appreciation with homemade tokens of appreciation. And melt-in-your-mouth almond praline bites are a good start.

Plucked from the pages of the new confectionary cookbook, Pâtisserie at Home ($36; amazon.com), an artful collab between Parisian pastry chef Melanie Dupuis and molecular cuisine expert Anne Cazor, these dark chocolate-smothered bites might look and taste like they’re fresh out of a French bakery, but they don’t require expert technique to master by any means. Whip up a bunch before your next seasonal outing and might we suggest doubling the recipe because these will go fast.

