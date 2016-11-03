Padma Lakshmi's Sandwich Will Be Your New Favorite Lunch

We'd bet good money that Padma Lakshmi whips up an impressive lunch on the regular. But sometimes, even the Top Chef host craves something quick and easy. For those days—when time-constraints don't allow for a gourmet meal, but you're still in the mood for snacking—she has this easy sandwich recipe in her back pocket, because why not be prepared?

Lakshmi's sandwich of choice is made with three slices of folded Genoa salami, melted cheddar cheese, and topped with hot pepper jam and herbs de Provence—all wedged between two slices of sourdough bread. All it needs is a quick pan-fry in a skillet with butter (like a grilled cheese), so consider the dish more of a weekend activity than an office lunch.

That is, if you even need a reason to make it—the picture pretty much speaks for itself. But to add fuel to the fire, it just so happens to be National Sandwich Day. Read on for the recipe. You can thank Padma later.

Sweet & Spicy Salami Toastie

Ingredients

  • 2 slices sourdough bread
  • 1 tablespoon butter, at room temperature
  • 1 tablespoon hot pepper jam
  • 3 slices DI LUSSO deli Genoa salami, sliced in half
  • 3 slices DI LUSSO deli sharp cheddar
  • 1/4 teaspoon herbs de Provence

How to Make It

1. Spread one tablespoon of butter on one side of one slice of the sourdough bread, set aside.
2. Spread the hot pepper jam evenly across the one side of the other slice of sourdough.
3. Now layer salami slices on top of the jam, and then add the slices of cheddar on top of salami. Sprinkle the herbs de Provence evenly over the top of cheese. Place the other slice of sourdough on top of the assembled sandwich with butter side up.
4. Melt the remaining tablespoon of butter in a large, non-stick skillet over medium high heat. Transfer the sandwich into the skillet, with the buttered side facing up. (The unbuttered side of the sandwich will go directly into the melted butter in the pan.)
5. Cover the skillet, cooking sandwich until golden brown on the bottom, about 2-3 minutes.
6. When golden, carefully flip the sandwich over and toast uncovered for another 2-3 minutes more, until golden brown. Serve warm.

