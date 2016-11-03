Padma Lakshmi's Sandwich Will Be Your New Favorite Lunch

We'd bet good money that Padma Lakshmi whips up an impressive lunch on the regular. But sometimes, even the Top Chef host craves something quick and easy. For those days—when time-constraints don't allow for a gourmet meal, but you're still in the mood for snacking—she has this easy sandwich recipe in her back pocket, because why not be prepared?

Courtesy of Padma Lakshmi

Lakshmi's sandwich of choice is made with three slices of folded Genoa salami, melted cheddar cheese, and topped with hot pepper jam and herbs de Provence—all wedged between two slices of sourdough bread. All it needs is a quick pan-fry in a skillet with butter (like a grilled cheese), so consider the dish more of a weekend activity than an office lunch.

RELATED: 7 Things You May Not Have Known About Padma Lakshmi

That is, if you even need a reason to make it—the picture pretty much speaks for itself. But to add fuel to the fire, it just so happens to be National Sandwich Day. Read on for the recipe. You can thank Padma later.