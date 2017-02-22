Hannah Bronfman Proves That Avocado Toast Is Still Alive and Well

Like the fashion industry, the food world thrives on innovation. Factor in Instagram, and it seems like everyone is constantly preoccupied with what's new and cool and photogenic, so their legions of followers can be rest assured that, yes, they did eat that, and it was probably better than whatever you're having. Even though avocado toast was the undisputed It dish of 2016, it seems the culinary trend is here to stay—just ask Hannah Bronfman.

The DJ and founder of the health and wellness website HBFit recently posted a photo on Instagram (where else?) of the avocado toast at OTL, a new counter-serve restaurant and café in Miami's Design District from The Smile owners Carlos Quirarte and Matt Kliegman, nightclub mogul David Grutman, and Design District developer Craig Robins, along with the caption "Avo classic at the new jawn @otlmia."

Here, we tapped the chefs at OTL (an acronym for "Out to Lunch") for their recipe, which—no surprise—has already developed a cult following.