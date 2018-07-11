Watch OITNB Star Natasha Lyonne's Very Relatable Attempt at Cooking

"If I get food products on my Gucci slippers, I’ll be upset,” says Natasha Lyonne cheekily, her white leather slides and pointy Nicki Minaj-inspired nails revealing that she doesn’t spend much time in kitchens. “I’m an eater, not a cooker. I flirted with cooking when I was younger, but I’ve aged into somebody who knows better.”

Lyonne may excel in her trade—she started acting as a child, and her most recent role, as inmate Nicky Nichols on Netflix’s hit TV series Orange Is the New Black, garnered her a Golden Globe nomination—but she admits that cooking is not her strong suit. She is inspired, though, by New York chef Angie Mar, who owns The Beatrice Inn. The actress says she hasn’t felt this good about being in a kitchen since helping out OITNB co-star Uzo Aduba's family one Thanksgiving. “I was like, this is what cooking is all about.” Mar can relate: “My best childhood memories start at the dinner table,” she says. “What drives me now is creating not only really great food but also a really great atmosphere.”

Today, Mar is teaching Lyonne how to cook her crowd-pleasing buttermilk fried chicken with spicy honey, typically offered only as a late-night snack on the bar menu. Fried chicken is advanced for Lyonne, but she is game to learn from Mar, who has started battering with a quick wrist flick. “The chicken goes in the flour, then the buttermilk, then back in the flour.” Next, Lyonne narrates her turn like a director: “Shaking it off, boom, boom, and into the buttermilk it goes,” she says, her voice blaring through the tiny kitchen space.

Lyonne remembers hanging out at The Beatrice Inn when it was a wildly popular nightclub with a legendarily tough door policy. Years later, former Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Graydon Carter turned The Bea into a restaurant and hired Mar. In a major move, she bought it from him, transformed the space into a funky chophouse haunt, and earned herself a spot on Food & Wine’s Best New Chef list in the process. With all her success, it’s hard to believe that Mar is a late bloomer. She used to work in real estate but aspired to cook like her father, a home cook who taught Mar all the tricks of the trade.

On Lyonne: A Frame blouse, Jennifer Fisher earrings, and her own pants. On Mar: A Frame button-up and her own jewelry. Photographed by Johnny Miller.

After prepping the chicken, the pair pause to look at their handiwork. “Mine looks like Play-Doh. Yours looks delicious,” Lyonne says, her fingers covered in flour. Once the chicken is fried, Mar starts drizzling on her spicy honey sauce, and Lyonne can’t hide her excitement. “Angie’s changing all my feelings on cooking,” she says. “There’s something about her casual, cool nature that’s making me think I want this in my life.”

Photographed by Johnny Miller. Sittings editor: Ann Jacoby. Hair: Chris Naselli. Makeup: Deanna Melluso.

