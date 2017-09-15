This Simple Spicy Udon Sauce Recipe Only Takes Minutes to Make 

Sometimes the last thing you want to do after an exhausting day at work is cook a full dinner, so you might opt for Chinese takeout. But what’s even better? Preparing your own version of an asian-inspired take-out dish. We found this spicy, rich udon sauce recipe to easily top off any type of noodles you like. The sauce can be made up to a week in advance so you can prep it the night or days before, stick it in the fridge, and just boil the noodles when you get home. If you’re feeling fancy, toss your favorite veggies into the mix.

This no-fuss sauce recipe comes from the new cookbook, Myers + Chang At Home ($22, amazon.com). Sound familiar? Boston’s Myers + Chang is an upscale Asian-inspired eatery with a cult following. This much anticipated cookbook celebrates the restaurant’s 10 year anniversary, featuring over 80 recipes pulled straight from the menus at Myers + Chang. The acclaimed chefs are here to show us that cooking Asian food doesn’t have to be super difficult or mysterious—it’s just like preparing any other type of food but with a “different lens.”

Get off Seamless and scroll down to learn how to make this savory sauce.