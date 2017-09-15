This Simple Spicy Udon Sauce Recipe Only Takes Minutes to Make 

Kristin Teig
Yield
Makes about 1 cup
Yerin Kim

Sometimes the last thing you want to do after an exhausting day at work is cook a full dinner, so you might opt for Chinese takeout. But what’s even better? Preparing your own version of an asian-inspired take-out dish. We found this spicy, rich udon sauce recipe to easily top off any type of noodles you like. The sauce can be made up to a week in advance so you can prep it the night or days before, stick it in the fridge, and just boil the noodles when you get home. If you’re feeling fancy, toss your favorite veggies into the mix.

This no-fuss sauce recipe comes from the new cookbook, Myers + Chang At Home ($22, amazon.com). Sound familiar? Boston’s Myers + Chang is an upscale Asian-inspired eatery with a cult following. This much anticipated cookbook celebrates the restaurant’s 10 year anniversary, featuring over 80 recipes pulled straight from the menus at Myers + Chang. The acclaimed chefs are here to show us that cooking Asian food doesn’t have to be super difficult or mysteriousit’s just like preparing any other type of food but with a “different lens.”

Get off Seamless and scroll down to learn how to make this savory sauce.

Simple Spicy Udon Sauce

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1/3 cup oyster sauce
  • 1/4 cup hoisin sauce
  • 2 tablespoons Shaoxing cooking wine (or substitute dry sherry or dry white wine)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons sambal oelek
  • 2 teaspoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon fish sauce

How to Make It

In a small bowl, whisk together the cornstarch and 2 tablespoons cold water until smooth to make a slurry.
In a medium saucepan, combine the oyster sauce, hoisin sauce, Shaoxing wine, vinegar, sambal oelek, soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, and fish sauce. Whisk together and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Add the cornstarch slurry and whisk continuously for 20 seconds, or until the sauce thickens. Remove from the heat.
The Udon Sauce can be made up to a week in advance and stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Bring to room temperature before using. (It will be thick and gelatinous.)

Cookbook Source

Wok-Charred Udon Noodles with Chicken and Bok Choy from Myers + Chang At Home by Joanne Chang and Karen Akunowicz. Copyright © 2017 by Joanne Chang and Karen Akunowicz. Used by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.

