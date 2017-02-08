Treat Yourself to This No-Bake Chocolate and Raspberry Cheesecake

Yield
12-16 slices
ICYMI, a certain groundhog determined that we're in for six more weeks of winter. With no end in sight to the cold weather, we can always seek comfort in our kitchens—and there's nothing like a sweet dessert to make the great outdoors seem less bleak, especially one with a crust like a giant chocolate chip cookie.

In her new cookbook My Sweet Kitchen ($15; amazon.com), recipe developer and food photographer Linda Lomelino shares 50 Instagram-worthy recipes, along with tips for styling and photographing your culinary creations. So go ahead, impress your social media followers with your baking skills, then put the camera away, and dig in.

No-Bake Cheesecake with Chocolate and Raspberries

Ingredients

  • 5½ tablespoons salted butter
  • 8 ounces dark chocolate (70% cocoa)
  • 8 ounces milk chocolate
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons cocoa
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon baking soda
  • ⅔ cup light Muscovado sugar (firmly packed in the measuring cup)
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, or ¼ teaspoon vanilla powder
  • 1 egg
  • ¼ cup granulated sugar
  • 12 ounces cream cheese
  • 2 tablespoons + 2 teaspoons coffee liqueur, such as Kahlúa, or strong coffee
  • 1½ cups whipping cream
  • 8 ounces fresh raspberries, for garnish
  • Confectioners’ sugar, for garnish

How to Make It

Making the Cookie Crust
1. Preheat the oven to 325°F. Butter a 7-inch springform pan.
2. Melt the butter and let cool. Chop 1 3/4 ounces mixed chocolate, such as dark chocolate and milk chocolate.
3. Mix the flour, cocoa, salt, and teaspoon baking soda in a medium bowl.
4. In a large bowl, beat the melted butter, Muscovado sugar, and vanilla. Add the egg and beat well. Sift the dry ingredients over the butter mixture and then add the chocolate; beat until mixture holds together.
5. Press the dough into the bottom of the springform pan and bake for 20 to 23 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool.
Making the Cream Cheese Filling
1. Chop 7 ounces dark chocolate and 7 ounces milk chocolate and melt it in the top of a double boiler with simmering water in the bottom pot. Let cool slightly.
2. In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, granulated sugar, and coffee liqueur until creamy. Fold in the melted chocolate with a spatula and beat until the mixture is smooth.
3. In a separate medium bowl, whip the cream and then fold it into the cream cheese mixture. Beat until all the ingredients are well incorporated.
4. Pour the filling over the cookie crust and smooth out the top with a spoon or offset spatula. Cover the pan with plastic wrap and refrigerate until the filling is firm, about 4 to 6 hours (or store in the refrigerator overnight).
5. Remove the cake from the refrigerator and carefully remove the sides of the springform pan. (Holding your hands on the outside of the pan to warm it up a little makes it easier to remove.) Decorate the cake with fresh raspberries and a dusting of confectioners’ sugar.

Cookbook Source

My Sweet Kitchen: Recipes for Cakes, Pies, Cookies, Donuts, Cupcakes, and More by Linda Lomelino © 2016. Reprinted by arrangement with Roost Books, an imprint of Shambhala Publications, Inc. Boulder, CO.

