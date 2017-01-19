7 Healthy Mocktails That Will Keep Your New Year's Resolutions on Track

courtesy The Kitchy Kitchen

Buh-bye, hangovers. 

Katie Donbavand
Jan 19, 2017 @ 8:00 am

How are those New Year's resolutions going? Hopefully, you're still hanging in there—especially if you resolved to ease up on the booze. We all know the health and fiscal benefits of reducing alcohol intake, but actually breaking your habit is the hard part. (How can you be expected to watch three hours of The Bachelor without a glass of wine?!).

Easy. Replace that goblet of rosé with an equally cool and delicious mocktail.

Booze-free, refreshing, and—most importantly—highly Instagrammable, mocktails are the key to making your alcohol-free resolution easy as pie.

Who knew a detox could taste so good?

1 of 7 courtesy of A Beautiful Mess

Strawberry Cucumber Limeade

This sugary sweet recipe is courtesy of the culinary wizards over at A Beautiful Mess. Make sure to sugar the rim before you 'gram.

2 of 7 courtesy The Merrythought

Blueberry Mojito

Why not inject a bit of summer into every sip? Get the recipe from The Merrythought.

3 of 7 courtesy Confectionalism

Orange Cinnamon Bun Punch

Gorgeous and guilt-free, this might be our new signature drink (thank you, Confectionalism!). 

4 of 7 courtesy Julie's Eats & Treats

Cherry Bomb

Best served with The Runaways as a backing track. Get the recipe at Julie's Eats & Treats

5 of 7 courtesy The Kitchy Kitchen

Strawberry Rose Lemonade

Fact: One sip of this drink increases your fancy factor by 100 percent. Get the recipe at the Kitchy Kitchen

6 of 7 courtesy The Kitchy Kitchen

Spicy Watermelon Mint Agua Fresca

Mint and jalapeño combine for an unforgettably sweet and spicy flavor. Get the recipe at Kitchy Kitchen

7 of 7 courtesy Liz On Call

Mai Tai Mocktail

All of the deliciousness of a mai tai, minus the Sunday morning hangover, courtesy Liz On Call

