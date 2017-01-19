7 Healthy Mocktails That Will Keep Your New Year's Resolutions on Track

How are those New Year's resolutions going? Hopefully, you're still hanging in there—especially if you resolved to ease up on the booze. We all know the health and fiscal benefits of reducing alcohol intake, but actually breaking your habit is the hard part. (How can you be expected to watch three hours of The Bachelor without a glass of wine?!).

Easy. Replace that goblet of rosé with an equally cool and delicious mocktail.

Booze-free, refreshing, and—most importantly—highly Instagrammable, mocktails are the key to making your alcohol-free resolution easy as pie.

Who knew a detox could taste so good?