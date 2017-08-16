A Delicious Rum Cocktail from New York's Chicest Caribbean Bar

Daniel Krieger
Yield
1 cocktail
Claire Stern

Another day, another random food holiday. But when it comes to Internet obscurities perpetuated by Instagram, National Rum Day is something we can get behind (especially on hump day, arguably the most challenging day of the week to get through without a stiff drink). For the all-important occasion, we tapped Kendall Atkerson, beverage director at Miss Lily's, a tropical-inspired Caribbean restaurant and bar with two locations in downtown Manhattan, for his most festive recipe: the Watamelon, a cocktail made with Starr African rum, fresh watermelon juice (but store-bought will do just fine as a substitute), mint, and lime. "The light floral notes of the Starr rum give this drink a unique lightness," he says. 

Read on for the full breakdown. Cheers, indeed.

Watamelon Rum Cocktail

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces Starr African rum
  • 2 ounces fresh watermelon juice
  • ½ ounce simple syrup
  • ½ ounce lime
  • 5-7 mint leaves

How to Make It

1. Shake and strain the mixture into a cocktail glass.
2. Garnish with a mint sprig (optional).

Restaurant Source

Miss Lily's

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!