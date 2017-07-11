Cool Off With This Mint Chocolate Ice Cream Cake Recipe

If you're not already familiar with The Great British Bake Off, now is your chance to become acquainted. The series is a British baking contest that took the U.K. by storm when it debuted in 2010. Now that the show is available on Netflix (titled The Great British Baking Show), Americans, too, are just as obsessed as the rest of the world. Unlike our typical cooking shows in the U.S., such as Hell's Kitchen, in which the chef and contestants are usually screaming profanities at each other, The Great British Bake Off is known for its general pleasantness and cordiality.

If, like us, you've been a fan of the show for a while, you may remember Martha Collison as a contestant in season five, which originally aired in 2014. At only 17-years-old when she competed, Collison made history as the youngest baker on the show. She may not have won her season, but she quickly became a fan favorite with her sunny disposition and all around congeniality.

Well, the young baker now has her own cookbook, Twist: Creative Ideas to Reinvent Your Baking ($17, amazon.com). The book serves up basic recipes that can be left as is or become a base ingredient for other treats. Hence, the twist. One such example is Collison's recipe for My Favourite Chocolate Cake, which can, in turn, be made into a number of different confections, such as her Mint Chocolate Ice-Cream Cake.

Read below for both recipes. Click here for measurement conversions.