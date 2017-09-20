Try These Mini Souffles From The Health Expert Celebrities Swear By

Louise Parker, the diet and fitness expert celebrities swear by is out with another book—this time, a cookbook filled with over 120 recipes and more on the famed Louise Parker Method. Her practical solutions to permanent weight loss and lifestyle transformations are the best kept secret of global CEOs, popular celebrities, and even royalty. Earlier this year, Emma Thompson famously shed two dress sizes (while still enjoying her daily glass of wine), thanks to the Method.

In Parker's cookbook, Lean For Life: The Cookbook ($15, amazon.com), Parker is on a mission to end dieting and instead promotes making a permanent lifestyle change by blending together the four pillars of her method—thinking successfully, living well, eating beautifully, and working out intelligently—to get the body you want and keep it.

One of our favorite snack ideas from Lean For Life is this hassle-free recipe for cheddar, thyme, and caramelized onion mini souffles. They’re perfect portable snacks for busy work days and packed with protein. You can make these healthy treats a few days earlier and simply store them in your fridge for the rest of the week. But trust us, they won’t be in there for long! Feel free to experiment with different flavors by switching up herbs or cheeses—you’ll never get tired of these healthy treats.

So skip the crackers and try these mini snacks to satisfy your afternoon munchies and give yourself a little energy boost.