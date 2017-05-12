The Way to Her Heart: Michael Symon's Mom-Approved Lasagna Recipe

Whether or not you grew up with a mother who loves to cook, she gets a free pass from the kitchen on Sunday. And what could be a kinder gesture than whipping up something homemade, inspired by a chef's own mom? This lasagna recipe from James Beard Award-winner Michael Symon, dubbed "Mom's Lasagna," is the signature dish at his newly-opened Italian restaurant Angeline—named after his mother—inside the Borgata hotel in Atlantic City, NJ.

"We had my mom's lasagna all the time growing up, and it's still one of my favorite meals," Symon recently said. "The secret is that she uses a variety of meats including beef, pork, veal, and sausage, giving it a unique and flavorful taste and texture." You know what they say: Mother knows best.

Read on for the recipe.