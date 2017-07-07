This Mexican Street Corn Recipe Is So Easy

Summer is one of our favorite times of the year. We love it not only for its amazing weather but also for all the seasonal fruits and veggies that we don't get to enjoy corn. Case in point: fresh corn. It can be enjoyed right on the cob or mixed into salads and other dishes—it's one of the most versatile vegetables out there—but we especially love it when it's dressed to impress. 

We recently came across a recipe for Mexican street corn in the cookbook, Vegetables on Fire: 50 Vegetable-Centered Meals from the Grill ($11, amazon.com). The dish can be made on an outdoor grill or indoors on your stovetop, so there's no need for fancy equipment you may think you don't have. With just a few basic ingredients, you can easily make this popular street food right at home—no need for a trip to Mexico!

 

Mexican Street Corn

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons plain, full-fat Greek yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise or Classic Aioli and Variations (page 20)
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
  • 6 ounces very finely crumbled cotija cheese
  • 1/4 teaspoon chili powder
  • 4 ears of corn, shucked

How to Make It

In a small bowl, stir together the yogurt, mayonnaise, cilantro, and lime juice. In another small bowl, finely crumble the cheese by hand or pulse it in a food processor. (The finer it is, the more easily it will stick to the corn.) Mix the chili powder into the cheese and spread out the mixture on a plate.
Heat your grill to medium, and grill the corn until well charred on all sides, 10 to 15 minutes total. While the corn is hot, slather with a thin layer of the yogurt-mayo mixture and roll in the cheese until the corn is covered in a light,  even layer. The corn, yogurt-mayonnaise mixture, and cheese can all be prepared several hours in advance. Assemble just before serving.
INDOOR METHOD: Prepare the yogurt-mayo mixture and cheese as directed. Preparing to cook the corn, line your stovetop with foil to make for easier cleanup. Turn a burner to medium-high and, using tongs, cook the corn directly over the flame, turning often, until well charred on all sides. Proceed as directed.

Cookbook Source

From Vegetables on Fire, by Brooke Lewy, photographs by Erin Kunket (Chronicle Books, 2017).

