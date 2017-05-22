This Mario Batali Spaghetti Dish Is Helping To Fight Against AIDS

Courtesy HelloFresh
Yield
Serves 2
Anne Vorrasi

If you've tinkered with the idea of signing up for a food subscription service but have not yet jumped on the band wagon, now is as good as time as any to enlist in one. This June, HelloFresh, which prides itself in providing locally sourced ingredients to create wholesome meals, is partnering with the Bono-founded (RED) organization and their EAT (RED) SAVE LIVES campaign by offering four limited edition recipes from celebrity chefs Batali, Emeril Lagasse, Carla Hall and Rachael Ray. For any new customer who signs up during June with the code HelloRED, $20 from each order made during the month will go straight to The Global Fund. Existing customers can also participate by making a straight donation through HelloFresh’s website. Furthermore, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is matching every dollar raised, up to $75,000. 

Now if you’re wondering what savvy dishes these celebrated chefs have come up with, here is what customers can look forward to if they sign up. 

Mario Batali's Spaghetti with Fresh Tomatoes, Chorizo, and Basil, available June 3rd to 9th.

Emeril Lagasse's Herby Dijon Chicken Breasts with Zucchini and Red Potatoes, available June 10th to 16th.  

Rachael Ray's Grilled Buffalo Chicken with Carrot-Celery Slaw and Mashed Taters, available June 17th to 23rd

Carla Hall's Summery Lemon Chicken with Tarragon Chimichurri, available June 24th to 30th.

 

Spaghetti with Fresh Tomatoes, Chorizo, and Basil

Ingredients

  • 1 garlic
  • 1/2 ounce basil
  • 1 jalapeno
  • 4 ounces grape tomatoes
  • 6 ounces spaghetti
  • 6 ounces fresh chorizo
  • 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil

How to Make It

PREP: Wash and dry all produce. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Meanwhile, thinly slice garlic. Pick basil leaves from stems. Roughly chop leaves and finely chop stems, keeping them separate. Thinly slice jalapeño until you have about 2 tsp, removing ribs and seeds for less heat. Halve tomatoes.
COOK PASTA: Once water is boiling, add spaghetti to pot. Cook, stirring occasionally, until al dente, 9-11 minutes. Carefully about ½ cup pasta cooking water, then drain.
COOK CHORIZO: While pasta cooks, heat 1½ TBSP olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add garlic, basil stems, and chorizo, breaking up meat into pieces. Cook, tossing, until chorizo is browned, 3-4 minutes. Toss in jalapeño (to taste—it’s spicy) and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
ADD TOMATOES AND TOSS: Add tomatoes to pan and toss to combine. Cook until slightly wilted, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add drained spaghetti to pan along with ¼ cup pasta cooking water. Cook, tossing, until everything is combined and pasta is coated, about 1 minute. TIP: Add more pasta cooking water as needed to give it a slightly loose consistency.
FINISH PASTA: Remove pan from heat. Add most of the basil leaves and Parmesan (save a little of each for garnish), stirring until well-combined and cheese has melted slightly. Season with salt and pepper. TIP: Toss pasta with a drizzle of olive oil for extra depth.
PLATE AND SERVE: Divide pasta between plates. Garnish with reserved basil leaves and Parmesan and serve.

