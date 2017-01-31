This Boozy Hot Chocolate Recipe Will Cure Your Winter Woes

Winter isn't even close to being over yet, which means you're probably in dire need of a drink—and the only thing better than hot chocolate is hot chocolate that's spiked with alcohol. Think about it: What else warms you up, calms you down, and evokes memories of the halcyon days of summer camp in one fell swoop?

In the name of bittersweet nostalgia—and National Hot Chocolate Day—we tapped Elisa Marshall and Benjamin Sormonte, the couple behind Manhattan's cozy French-inspired café Maman, for their go-to recipe, infused with Grand Marnier and topped with a sprig of lavender. "A lot of people associate lavender with soap or beauty products, but it complements chocolate so well," Marshall says.

See for yourself with the recipe below. Cheers, indeed.

Spiked Lavender Hot Chocolate

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces milk (almond, soy, whole or skim—whatever you like!)
  • 3 tablespoons rich hot chocolate powder, or 2-3 pieces of chopped chocolate
  • 1 pinch dried lavender
  • 1 ounce Grand Marnier
  • Whipped cream

How to Make It

1. In a small saucepan over medium heat, pour in milk and crush lavender with your fingertips into the milk. Heat mixture together and stir.
2. Add in chocolate (powder or chocolate) and boil until combined and smooth.
3. In your favorite mug, pour the Grand Marnier, and using a small strainer to catch the lavender pieces, pour hot chocolate mixture into mug.
4. Top with whipped cream and enjoy.

